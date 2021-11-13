The “Take Two” Game Thread: Merrimack at Rutgers

Merrimack (2-0) At Rutgers (1-0)

How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey (8,000)

Tip-off: Saturday, November 13 at 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: BTN+ (Subscription only) - Ralph Bednarczyk and Tim Catalfamo

Radio: Live Listen - Rutgers Sports Properties Radio Network - WCTC 1450 AM/WOR 710 AM, Jerry Recco & Austin Johnson; WRSU 88.7 FM -

KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 75, dropped 8 spots after 73-70 win over Lehigh; Merrimack - No. 200, improved 11 spots since 61-54 win over NJIT

Efficiency Rankings: Rutgers - Offense 102.5 (110th) Defense 91.5 (44th); Merrimack - Offense 93.9 (273rd) Defense 97.2 (132nd)

KenPom Prediction: Rutgers 71 Merrimack 58. Rutgers is given a 88% chance to win.

OTB Guide to KenPom

Vegas Line: Rutgers -13

Series History: This is the first meeting ever between Rutgers and Merrimack.

Notes: This game is a sellout, marking the 11th straight dating back to the 2019-2020 season....The Rutgers Athletic Center is officially called Jersey Mike’s Arena per a sponsorship deal announced last week.....If you are attending the game at Jersey Mike’s Arena, click here for new guidelines this season including masking policy and new ticketing procedures.

Game Preview

A Saturday matinee for Rutgers men’s basketball as they look to produce a better performance following a tense season opener. Mawot Mag is available today after missing the first game with a dental emergency. Watch to see what type of energy and urgency this team starts the game with. Hoops is back and today is an opportunity to get a win and improve as well. Merrimack is not an easy out, but RU needs to take care of business.

Join us in the comment section during the action and follow us on Twitter at @OTB_SBNation for live commentary.