 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Rutgers at Indiana Game Thread

New, 402 comments

Join us during the action.

By Aaron Breitman
NCAA Football: Indiana at Rutgers Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

How To Watch, Stream & Listen

Rutgers (4-5; 1-5) at Indiana (2-7; 0-6)

Where: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, IN

Kick-off: Saturday, November 13 at Noon ET

Weather: 41 degrees, cloudy with an 8% chance of rain, 10 mph winds

TV: BTN with Cory Provus (play-by-play), Matt Millen (color), Elise Menaker (sideline)

BTN GameFinder

Stream: FOX Sports App

Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WCTC 14-50-AM, WOR 710-AM, XM 387) with Chris Carlin (play-by-play), Julian Pinnix-Odrick (analyst) and Anthony Fucilli (sideline); WRSU 88.7 FM - Dylan Allen & Dennis Geissler

Current Spread: Indiana -7

Series History: Indiana leads 5-2, Indiana defeated Rutgers 37-21 last season.

Indiana SB Nation Site: The Crimson Quarry

Game Preview

Lots of injury news ahead of kickoff.

It’s hard to know what to expect in this game. It’s a tremendous opportunity for Rutgers to get a win, but it is for Indiana as well. Let’s hope for another solid road performance for this team!

Join us in the comment section during the action and follow us on Twitter at @OTB_SBNation for live commentary.

Loading comments...