Rutgers women’s basketball defeats South Alabama 64-45

Rutgers women’s basketball improved to 2-0 on the season with a 64-45 victory over South Alabama (1-1) on Friday night at Jersey Mike’s Arena. Entering the second half with just a 4 point lead, the Scarlet Knights took control of the game with a 13-1 run over the first eight minutes of the third quarter and never looked back.

The Rutgers bench outscored its opponent for the second straight game as the reserves posted 48 points, three more than South Alabama scored overall.

Stephanie Guihon came off the bench to lead RU with 12 points on 5 of 6 shooting and 4 rebounds. Sakima Walker led the starters as the only other Scarlet Knight to score in double figures, finishing with 10 points on 4 of 8 shooting and 4 rebounds.

Other key bench contributors were Liz Martino, who scored 9 points on 3 of 6 from three-point range, Victoria Morris, who had 9 points and was a perfect 3 of 3 from the floor and foul line, as well as Lasha Petree, who finished with 8 points, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 assists and 2 steals.

The Scarlet Knights dominated with a +16 rebounding margin, a 28-12 advantage with points in the paint, held a 21-9 advantage with second chance points and held a 14-4 edge with points off of turnovers. RU held South Alabama to just 31.3% shooting from the floor.

“I thought our players played with great spirit tonight,” said acting head coach Timothy Eatman. “In the second half, we played with a lot of energy and a lot of effort out there. I think we’re getting a little bit better, but I was really proud of their effort and the way they competed tonight. Overall it was a great team win, we’re still finding our way and if we learn how to share the basketball a little bit more, we have a chance to be a pretty good basketball team.”

Rutgers (2-0) will next face Fairfield (1-0) on Sunday, November 14 at 2 p.m. at Jersey Mike’s Arena. The game will stream live on BTN+.