Reviewing Betting Line, Spread, & Total: Rutgers at Indiana

Coming into the season, this was marked as a loss for Rutgers. Now, this is a game the Scarlet Knights feel like they can win and rightfully so. The only problem is that Indiana feels the same way.

Despite an 0-6 record in the Big Ten, Indiana is currently a seven-point favorite over Rutgers for Saturday’s matchup in Bloomington, according to BetOnline. the Hoosiers are currently -255 on the money line and Rutgers is +215. The total is set at 42 for two struggling offenses.

Rutgers did not cover yet another game last week against Wisconsin. They were torn apart in all three phases against a Badger team that is on the rise. The Scarlet Knights are now 1-4 ATS in their last five games — the one win coming in a 20-14 victory over Illinois. If you are looking for a positive, Rutgers is 5-4 ATS for the season but has not had success after the first four games of the season.

As for the Hoosiers, it has been a disappointing season. A top-15 team coming into the year, Indiana has fallen hard and fallen fast. Indiana has only been favored twice this season. They are 2-7 ATS on the year to match their overall record. The Hoosiers covered as massive favorites in their second game against Idaho and as a 3.5-point underdog against Maryland. This was a game they lost 38-35.

Indiana is currently 0-6 in conference play and still a touchdown favorite over Rutgers. That is a bit alarming. When looking at the body of work for both sides, there is only one bet to trust here.

Like many Rutgers’ games, it is the under.

Let’s start with Indiana. The Hoosiers have seen five of their nine games go over this season but their offense is struggling as of late. Indiana has been held under 20 points four times in the last five games — with three of them resulting in less than 10 points. This is an offense that has been struggling as bad as Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights have scored 20 or more points just three times this season and once in conference play. They are averaging a tad over 11 points in Big Ten games. Rutgers has seen four games go over this season. Recently if a game has gone over, it is because the opponent has put up a huge number.

It is unlikely that is the case with Indiana unless the Scarlet Knights turn the ball over at a high rate once again. This is another ugly game but it is a must-win for the Scarlet Knights if they want to set up a potential bowl-clinching matchup against Maryland in the regular-season finale.

Rutgers and Indiana will kickoff at Noon ET from Bloomington and can be seen on Big Ten Network.