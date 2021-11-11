On The Banks podcast episode No. 114: B1G Tourney champions Rutgers Field Hockey

Episode No. 114 of the On The Banks podcast is dedicated to Rutgers field hockey team for winning the first ever Big Ten Tournament Championship in program and school history. The Scarlet Knights have had an historic season already and will enter the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed.

Our guests include head coach Meredith Civico, as well as all three team captains, Gianna Glatz, Katie Larmour and Kerrie Burns. Glatz was named Big Ten Co-Player of the Year, Larmour earned First Team All-Big Ten honors and Burns was the Big Ten Tournament MVP.

Coach Civico and the players discussed what the experience and aftermath of winning a Big Ten championship has been like, the dynamic of the team, the relationships and work that has been years in the making in winning a title, lessons learned from the heartbreak of the spring season, what this team needs to do to be successful in the NCAA Tournament and much more.

Thanks so much to coach Civico, Gianna Glatz, Katie Larmour and Kerrie Burns for taking the time out of their busy schedules to come on the podcast. And thanks to you for listening!

