The “Let the Banner Hang” Game Thread: Lehigh at Rutgers

Lehigh (0-0) At Rutgers (0-0)

How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey (8,000)

Tip-off: Wednesday, November 10 at 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: BTN+ (Subscription only) - Dom Savino and Tim Catalfamo

Radio: Live Listen - Rutgers Sports Properties Radio Network - WCTC 1450 AM/WOR 710 AM, Jerry Recco & Austin Johnson; WRSU 88.7 FM - Chris Tsakonas and Jake Schmied

KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 67; Lehigh - No. 273

Efficiency Rankings: Rutgers - Offense 104.7 (86th) Defense 92.2 (44th); Lehigh - Offense 95.7 (247th) Defense 104.5 (288th)

KenPom Prediction: Rutgers 80 Lehigh 62. Rutgers is given a 95% chance to win.

OTB Guide to KenPom

Vegas Line: Rutgers -19.5

Series History: Rutgers is 68-36 all-time against Lehigh in a series that dates back to 1907. The only opponents that RU has played more often in program history is Princeton and Lafayette. The Scarlet Knights had won 18 games in a row against the Mountain Hawks before losing 76-71 in the last meeting on November 26, 2008.

Notes: The home opener is a sellout, marking the 10th straight dating back to the 2019-2020 season....The Rutgers Athletic Center is officially called Jersey Mike’s Arena per a sponsorship deal announced last week.....If you are attending the season opener at Jersey Mike’s Arena, click here for new guidelines this season including masking policy and new ticketing procedures......Rutgers is unveiling a new banner in recognition of last season’s NCAA Tournament appearance and victory. The ceremony will take place at 6:40 p.m.......Ron Harper Jr. will be recognized in the pregame as well for eclipsing 1,000 points in his career.

Game Preview

It’s go time! Time to tip-off the 2021-2022 season in front of the home faithful but first celebrate last season’s accomplishments as well.

As for this game, it’s exciting to watch this team for the first time this season. Lots of things to watch for but most importantly a W.

Join us in the comment section during the action and follow us on Twitter at @OTB_SBNation for live commentary.