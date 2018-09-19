Knights in the NFL: Week Two

It is nice seeing Scarlet Knight representation on Sunday’s (and Thursday’s and Monday’s). Let’s take a look at how these fine Rutgers alumni did in week two of the NFL season.

Mohamed Sanu Sr.: Falcons

In a win over the Panthers, Sanu just logged two catches for 19 yards. He has six catches for 37 yards in what is an unusually slow start for the veteran.

Janarion Grant: Ravens

Grant was limited to returning punts once again in a Thursday night loss to the Bengals. Unfortunately for Grant, he has now fumbled twice in two games. Head coach John Harbaugh stated that “it is a concern.”

Kemoko Turary: Colts

Turay played 55% of the snaps in a win over the Redskins and also registered three total tackles for the game. He was also praised for his pressure on Washington QB Alex Smith.

Worth noting Kemoko Turay had serious pressure on Alex Smith on that 3rd-and-5 play. Forced Smith to throw short. — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) September 16, 2018

McCourty twins and Duron Harmon: Patriots

We’ll start with Harmon, who was involved in the turnover department in New England’s loss to Jacksonville. Harmon had a tackle and a fumble recovery on the day. Jason McCourty led the Patriots with six tackles against the Jaguars and also had a tackle for loss. Devin McCourty meanwhile logged three solo tackles.

Duron Harmon recovers a Jaguars fumble to help set up the first Patriots TD of the day! @dharm32 #NFLKnights pic.twitter.com/lA4grOkewq — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) September 17, 2018

Tyler Kroft: Bengals

Kroft has been seldom used in the first two weeks but logged two more catches for 11 yards against the Ravens. On the season, Kroft’s stat-line stands at three catches for 20 yards.

Logan Ryan: Titans

Ryan had a solid day in the Titans 20-17 win over the Houston Texans. He registered four tackles and logged a sack on the day. Pretty good for a defensive back. By the way, the sack was IMPRESSIVE.