Swedish Offensive Tackle Anton Oskarsson Commits To Rutgers Football

It may be a holiday weekend, but the Rutgers football coaching staff continues to put work on the recruiting trail. Today they secured a commitment from Offensive Tackle Anton Oskarsson out of Sweden.

I'm thankful and honored to announce my 5th offer and first power 5 offer. Many thanks to @CoachBlaz @CoachChrisAsh @RUCarnageCrew for this opportunity.

I am also 100% committed and will continue my athletic and educational career at Rutgers University! #ThreeStripeKnights pic.twitter.com/EAinGo3JhF — Anton Oskarsson (@OskarssonAnton) July 6, 2018

Anton officially committed during his weekly phone call with coach AJ Blazek. Per 247 Sports, Oskarsson holds offers from Eastern Michigan, Umass, Ohio, and Towson. He also was receiving interest from Michigan and Penn State, while also attending several camps within the last month including Virginia, Maryland, Pittsburgh, and Ohio State.

At 6’5” and 285 pounds, Anton is a four-star recruit per PPI, one of the leading international recruiting services. Adding Oskarsson continues to grow the European pipeline, specifically from Sweden. In the last two recruiting classes Rutgers nabbed Swedish natives Sam Vretman and Robin Jutwreten, both linemen. For a team that still needs more depth in the trenches, the relationship with coaches in “the elongated country” has been huge.

On the field, Oskarsson plays a physical style lining up at both guard and tackle. It’s hard to gauge the level of opponents he is facing, but Anton does look every bit of 6’5” and overpowering when he squares up his man. From the highlights it’s difficult to tell if he should be finishing his blocks better or once his man is on the ground he is being coached to then block a linebacker at the next level. Many of the plays are sweeps where he has the backside sealed well after getting a good initial burst. Anton looks light on his feet for a big guy meaning he probably can stay at tackle and will grow into his natural frame over the next few years.

I like the pickup as every team needs to stockpile lineman with upside. As usual don’t expect him to contribute until his third year in college when most young men are closer to their peak physical maturity. A lot of development can happen between now and 2021 when he should improve his pad level without losing the ability to move laterally in pass protection.

Oskarsson joins C.J. Hanson as the only offensive linemen committed in the Rutgers 2019 class so far. Hanson and the other nine commits each have a 3-star rating in the latest 247 composite rankings. The current class is ranked 61st nationally and 13th in the Big Ten per 247 Sports. The positive news is that Ash and the coaching staff have gotten a commit for the first time in two weeks after the four man blitz June 20-21.

Here are Oskarsson’s junior year highlights.

Welcome to the banks!