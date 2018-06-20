3-Star Tight End Dylan Deveney Commits To Rutgers Football

They say things happen in three’s and for Rutgers football, that was the case on Wednesday, as tight end Dylan Deveney became the third recruit to verbally commit to the program on the day.

Deveney is a 6’7”, 245 pound tight end who just graduated from Shawnee high school and will attend Hun School in Princeton, New Jersey next year. Per 247 Sports, they list him as a 3-star prospect and holds FBS offers from Pitt, Maryland, North Carolina, Minnesota, Cincinnati and Temple, in addition to Rutgers. The recruiting site listed Pitt and Maryland as pursuing him the hardest aside from Rutgers.

With a tall frame, Deveney could eventually become a big weapon in the pass game within OC John McNulty’s offense. He should benefit from the strength and conditioning program as well.

Deveney played with current Rutgers player Daevon Robinson, which certainly helped in his recruitment.

247 Sports lists Deveney as the 16th best prospect in New Jersey in the class of 2019. He is currently the highest rated commit from the Garden state in the current class. Rutgers now has six in-state commits ranked between 16th and 35th in the current class. Deveney joins 3-star OL C.J. Hanson and 3-star safety Zukudo Igwenagu in committing to the program on Wednesday. Rutgers now has nine verbal commitments in the 2019 class, including eight that hold 3-star ratings. After a big day on the recruiting trail, 247 Sports jumped the Rutgers class ten spots to 49th nationally and from 14th to 12th within the Big Ten. With the end of June approaching, expect more commitments coming for Rutgers football, as it seems the coaching staff have had a productive camp season.