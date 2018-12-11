Quarterback Jalen Chatman Announces Transfer From Rutgers Football

Rutgers quarterback Jalen Chatman, who redshirted this past season, announced on twitter on Tuesday night that he was leaving the program.

The California native and dual threat signal caller will transfer out after just one year. Fellow freshman quarterback Artur Sitkowski, who committed to Rutgers after Chatman had, started 11 games this season. Pro-style 3-star prospect Cole Snyder will also be in the program next season after being recruited by offensive coordinator John McNulty for the class of 2019. Based on the offense Rutgers ran this season and in past seasons under McNulty, Chatman may have decided his skill set was better suited in another system. Whatever the reason, the former 3-Star recruit and 34th dual threat QB in his class will move on to explore other opportunities.

Aside from Sitkowski and Snyder, Rutgers has Zamir Wise expected to sign from the class of 2019, a dual-threat quarterback who could potentially play another position long term for the program. As of now, there are no other scholarship quarterbacks on the roster for next season. Perhaps Johnathan Lewis, who switched to tight end mid-season, could return to the position due to depth concerns. For now we wish Chatman the best of luck in his continued collegiate career.