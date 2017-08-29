Knights in the NFL: Preseason week 3 round up

Preseason Week 3 is in the books with plenty of former Rutgers Scarlet Knights in action again either tuning up or doing their best to catch on for the regular season. Week 1 recap here, Week 2 recap here.

In Thursday’s action, Leonte Carroo (Dolphins) was recovering from a hamstring strain. He did catch his one target for five yards in an offensive explosion in Philly that was tied 31-all heading into the 4th quarter. In the final period, Matt McGloin connected on a 1 yard TD to Marcus Johnson that ultimately proved to be the difference in the Birds 38-31 win over the Fish.

Friday night featured a game that saw the Patriots build a 24-0 first quarter advantage over the Lions. Jon Freeny (2 tackles), Devin McCourty (1 tackle), and Duron Harmon (1 tackle) were long removed from the game when it got interesting. Steve Longa (2 tackles) and Tim Wright (3 catches for 34 yards) did their parts in the comeback that fell just short as New England ultimately squeaked out a 30-28 victory in Motown.

Saturday kicked off with Jeremy Zuttah and Derrick Nelson of the Ravens hosting the Bills. Baltimore beat Buffalo in a rust belt city brawl 13-9. Both teams struggled on the ground, but Baltimore kept their QBs upright once again finally allowing a sack, but it was only one. Since the team has played so well (3-0), those roster decisions will be awfully tough.

Giants’ Andrew Turzilli cleared waivers and was placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. If he reaches an injury settlement, he could sign elsewhere. The Giants ended up defeating the Jets by a score of 32-31 as the Jets erased a 29-3 deficit in the 4th quarter. The Jets 2 point conversion attempt with seconds remaining in the game was ruled short of the goal line by less than the length of the football.

Carlton Agudosi and Kaleb Johnson representing the Valley of the Sun headed east to greet Mohamed Sanu in Hot-lanta. Being it was a Saturday, Chick-Fil-A was open. The Cardinals had a nice 24-14 win over the defending NFC champs. For the victors having returned from injury, Agudosi was second on the team with 26 receiving yards, albeit on one reception. On the othe side, Sanu recorded one catch for ten yards in likely his final preseason tuneup.

George Johnson of the Buccaneers welcomed two of his former teammates Jason McCourty and Kenny Britt to the Big Guava. Cleveland had the same result as division rival Baltimore, winning 13-9. Britt made one catch for 13 yards and McCourty added a tackle. Johnson was disruptive in defeat with three tackles, two for loss, one being a sack. He earns our player of the week.

Not to be outdone by the Big Apple, the City of Angels hosted the newest incarnation of a battle for L.A. with Andre Patton participating. San Diego claimed a two point victory 21-19 with Patton recording two catches for 31 yards. Fun Fact: The Rams home game was played at the L.A. Coliseum which is actually a slightly shorter driving distance from the Chargers headquarters than their own.

Brandon Coleman played in a Bayou battle against Houston. Coleman led the the Saints with 44 receiving yards on two catches as the surprising Saints took down a team 13-0 that had much bigger problems off the field. The Texans have been active in the community in the midst of Hurricane Harvey.

Anthony Cioffi’s Raiders played the Dallas Cowboys in the most hated NFL team Bowl. Dallas got the W in what could be a Super Bowl preview, in the event the Raiders avenge the tuck rule game against N.E. Cioffi did not play on defense but did get five special teams snaps. He should get plenty of action in the final preseason contest.

Kevin Snyder and Quentin Gause participated in a Super Bowl XXXII rematch against Green Bay. It had the same result with the Broncos winning 20-17. In the win, Gause had a tackle, Snyder did not.

Sunday, Logan Ryan of the Titans hosted two former teammates, Michael Burton and Marcus Cooper of Chicago. The Titans have been a yo-yo this preseason playing in two defensive slugfests and one shootout. Logan Ryan did not record any stats in their 19-7 defeat. His former position group mate Cooper recorded a tackle on the other side. Burton did not record any stats, but his main competition for the fullback job, Freddie Stevenson, did lose a fumble.

The Bengals Clark Harris and Tyler Kroft looked to take one (just outside) the nation’s capital. The kicking units were solid, but Cinci fell to Washington 23-17. Kroft got the start but managed a catch for two yards in his first and likely only meaningful preseason action.